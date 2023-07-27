(KTXL) — A search warrant from the Sacramento Police Department led officers to discover over 1,000 fentanyl pills, seven pounds of marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash and five guns.

In a social media post, the department said it arrested the suspects on July 12 on gun and drug charges.

“On June 17, the Sacramento Police Department received a report of a burglary that occurred in the east Sacramento area,” read the post.

Once detectives identified the suspects of that robbery, they began working with other departments to deliver a search warrant to the suspect’s home.

The Facebook post credits the Sacramento Police Department Detectives along with the Violent Crime Reduction Team, SWAT, K9, Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), and Unmanned Ariel Systems (UAS) for the drug bust.