(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department joined forces with the Sacramento Fire Department to locate a suspect who was allegedly selling illegal fireworks out of his vehicle ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to police reports.

Reports say that during their investigation, police discovered over 100 pounds of illegal fireworks.

•Video Above: State and local fire officials call on Californians to safely celebrate July 4th

Two unregistered firearms, narcotics, and $34,000 in cash were also found among the suspect’s alleged possessions. He was arrested on related charges, according to police.

Sacramento Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Team (EOD), sometimes referred to as the “Bomb Squad” was responsible for serving the suspect with a warrant and will be the unit responsible for disposing of illegal fireworks through the 4th of July holiday.

The police department also used this arrest to remind the community of what it can do to prevent the sale and use of illegal fireworks.

“As we approach the 4th of July, community members can report the illicit use, sale, and distribution of illegal fireworks to the Illegal Fireworks Mitigation Task Force,” read the statement.

It continued, “Use the Sacramento Fire Department Community app or call the Sacramento Fire Department at (916) 808-FIRE.”

A link to downloading the app can be opened by clicking the link above.