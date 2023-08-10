(FOX40.COM) — SacAnime is returning to downtown Sacramento on Labor Day weekend.

The pop culture convention is being held Sept. 1 to 3 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center. The three-day event specializes in anime, animation and gaming and will feature hundreds of exhibitors, artists, special guests and panels.

Voice actor Tom Kenny is one of the special guests during the convention, appearing only on Saturday, Sept. 2. Kenny is known as the voice of the title character of “Spongebob Squarepants,” along with voice acting for the Cartoon Network series “Adventure Time,” and the Playstation video game “Spyro.”

When are tickets available?

Pre-registration for tickets is open until Aug. 20.

According to the SacAnime website, pre-registration for the entrie weekend is $48 while single-day pricing is $25 for Friday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 3. Pre-registration for Saturday, Sept. 2 is $35.

What are the convention’s hours?

According to the SacAnime website, here are the hours for each day of the convention:

•Friday, Sept. 1: noon to 11 p.m. (Exhibitors Hall noon to 7 p.m.)

•Saturday, Sept. 2: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Exhibitors Hall 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

•Sunday, Sept. 3: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Exhibitors Hall 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. )