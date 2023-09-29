(FOX40.COM) — There are various coffee shops throughout the Sacramento region, and in honor of National Coffee Day, here are some favorites among Sacramentans.

Since being established in 2006, Old Soul Co. has the following four locations throughout Sacramento:

•Downtown Sacramento, 555 Capitol Mall

•40 Acres in Oak Park, 3434 Broadway

•Weatherstone Midtown Sacramento, 812 21st Street

•Midtown L Street Alley, 1716 L Street

Founded by Sean Kohmescher in 2005, Temple currently has eight coffee houses at the following locations in the Sacramento region:

•Midtown Sacramento: 2200 K Street

•Midtown Sacramento: 1615 Street

•Midtown Sacramento: 2829 S Street

•Downtown Sacramento: 1010 9th Street

•East Sacramento: 4201 H Stree

•Arden-Arcade: 2600 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Suite 101

•Davis: 239 G Street

•Folsom: 2776 E Bidwell Street, Suite 500

San Francisco-based chain Philz Coffee has three locations for coffee lovers in the Sacramento region:

•Land Park: 4680 Freeport Boulevard, Suite 120, Sacramento

•Midtown: 1725 R Street, Sacramento

•Davis: 517 2nd Street

Bridge Coffee Co.

Another coffee shop based in the region has three locations in the Yuba and Sutter area:

•101 Clark Avenue, Yuba City

•1475 Tharp Road, Yuba City

•213 3rd Street, Marysville

Naked Lounge

This coffee shop is located in midtown Sacramento on 1500 Q Street. Naked Coffee has a shop in downtown (1111 H Street) and a roastery and cafe in Oak Park at 3527 Broadway.

The Tupelo Coffeehouse at 5700 Elvas Avenue also has a shop affiliated with Naked Coffee.

The Trade Coffee & Coworking

Coffee lovers can enjoy pastries from Freeport Bakery and coffee at the cafe of Trade Coffee and Coworking at 2220 K Street, Suite 201 in midtown Sacramento.

Rescate Coffee

Coffee lovers can try this business at 2475 Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove.