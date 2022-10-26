Police say Jovanna Serente has been missing since Oct. 24.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police say a 13-year-old girl has been missing since Monday.

She was identified as Jovanna Serente.

According to police, she was last seen at a home near Creeks Edge Way in South Sacramento. She is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 130 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair styled in dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pajama pants. Police believe Serente may be in the Meadowview area.

She is considered at-risk due to her age. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 916-808-5471.