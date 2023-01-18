SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The storms that hit the Sacramento area damaged roads, sidewalks, downed trees and more. Here’s how to report damage to city property so it can be addressed.

Sacramento has a call center dedicated to connecting people to city services and answering questions.

According to the city, 311 can be used to report street flooding, trees down or traffic signals out. Potholes, other kinds of street maintenance and even missed trash collections can be reported through 311.

Aside from city damage, the service can provide information on building permits, utilities services and handle requests involving stray animals.

The city describes the 311 service as an “easy-to-remember phone number that residents, businesses and visitors can use to request service, report problems or get information from local government.”

It essentially works as the city’s customer service line, and many other cities and local governments utilize the same three-digit phone number for their own services.

Requests for service can be anonymous, but the city recommends leaving a phone number and name as the department servicing your request may want to follow up or ask for clarification on a service request.

The city said contact information will only be given to the department handling the request.

Calling 311 is not the only way to get through to city services or have questions answered. There is an online portal people can use to file requests for service and ask questions.

An account can be created to track the status of online requests. However, Service requests can also be searched using the online portal.

An interactive map on the city’s website shows the various incidents addressed through Sacramento 311. It details the kinds of incidents, their status, how they were filed and at what time.

The 311 service is open around the clock, seven days a week. It can also be reached at 916-808-5011 if 311 does not connect you to the service on your cellphone. When outside of city limits, the number to reach the center is 916-264-5011.

For more information on Sacramento 311, visit the city’s website.