(FOX40.COM) — Front Street Animal Shelter announced they are at maximum capacity and offering free pet adoptions until Dec. 23.

“Our shelter is overwhelmed,” the shelter said in a social media post. “Our shelter is in desperate need of adopters – we are beyond maximum capacity and last night had to resort to housing dogs in our offices due to having no kennel space.”

Front Street Animal Shelter said they’re waiving all adoption fees for a limited time with hopes to “save lives and bring holiday happiness to our community.”