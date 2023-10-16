(FOX40.COM) — Residents and businesses in the city of Sacramento are required per city ordinance to follow a new seasonal schedule when watering areas using sprinklers or hoses.

The City of Sacramento warns that wasting water is not allowed, including water running off properties and onto sidewalks or gutters, or ponding of water. Using “city water” through a hose to wash a vehicle is also restricted unless the hose is equipped with an automatic shut-off nozzle attachment, and the attachment is being used to shut off the flow of water at all times when the hose is not being used to wash the vehicle.

The full City of Sacramento watering ordinance can be found at www.cityofsacramento.org. Tips to conserve water can also be found on the city’s website.

Watering Schedule:

From March 1 to Oct. 31:

•Customers with even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesday and Sunday.

•Customers with odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesday and Saturday.

•Watering must be done before 10 a.m. and/or after 7 p.m.

•Watering is not allowed 48 hours after one-eighths inch of rain.

From Nov. 1 to Feb. 28:

•Watering is allowed one day per week, on Saturday or Sunday, at any time of day.

•No weekday watering is permitted.

Some exemptions to the City’s watering schedule include:

•Drip irrigation

•Watering with a hose and spray nozzle

•Smart controllers that have been validated by City staff

•Potted plants

•Edible gardens

•New landscaping, up to 30 days after installation

•When there are two or more consecutive days above 100 degrees

The City of Sacramento reported that violations of the city water ordinance may reach up to a $500 fine. People can request a variance from landscape watering requirements via email at waterconservation@cityofsacramento.org or by phone at 916-808-5605.