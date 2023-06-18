(KTXL) — The medical director of three Northern California healthcare facilities was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting an employee, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it had received a report in April that a doctor at a healthcare facility on Fair Oaks Boulevard had touched an employee “sexually against her will.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the doctor was removed from the building by the facility’s administration and detectives learned that he was also the medical director at two facilities in San Joaquin County.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office filed felony sexual battery charges against the man, who was arrested Saturday at the San Francisco International Airport.

The doctor is scheduled to appear in court in Sacramento in August.