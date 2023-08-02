(FOX40.COM) — On Tuesday, a West Sacramento woman was sentenced to five months in prison for theft of mail and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Between October 2018 and February 2019, the woman stole 18 parcels she was meant to deliver as part of her job as a postal employee at the Sacramento Main Post Office.

A search of the woman’s home turned up several stolen parcels containing marijuana.

The woman confessed to stealing and selling the parcels.

As part of a plea agreement, the woman also agreed to forfeit over $125,000 in cash found in her home.

“Today’s sentencing underscores the value of the public’s trust in the USPS and the consequences that result when a USPS employee breaches that trust through theft,” U.S. Postal Service Executive Special Agent-in-Charge Kenneth Bulle said.