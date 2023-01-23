(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022.

Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 108 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair which was last seen in a natural style, her mother said.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

In a press conference with Johnson’s family, activist Berry Accius said that Johnson had contact with her boyfriend around midnight on Dec. 28.

It is suspected that she left her home to meet up with her boyfriend.

Accius also shared that she left her cell phone at home and did not take any clothes with her.