(FOX40.COM) — There are two months left of 2023 and for those who are looking for something to do, there are live music performances and events occurring through the end of December.

Several Sacramento Kings games will also place at the Golden 1 Center including two home contests for the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. The Kings will host 13 games for the rest of 2023.

Here are the concerts and events lined up through the end of the year at Sacramento-area venues.

Golden 1 Center

Nov. 2 to 5 — Disney on Ice.

Nov. 14 — Lauren Daigle

Nov. 22 — Grupo Frontera with Luis R. Conriquez

Dec. 1 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 9 — V101 Holiday Jam

Dec. 10 — for King &Country

Dec. 12 — Stevie Nicks

Sacramento Kings games

Nov. 8 — Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Nov. 10 — Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (In-Season Tournament)

Nov. 13 — Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Nov. 28 — Kings vs. Golden State Warriors (In-Season Tournament)

Nov. 29 — Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Dec. 2 — Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

Dec. 11 — Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets

Dec. 14 — Kings vs. Thunder

Dec. 16 — Kings vs. Utah Jazz

Dec. 18 — Kings vs. Washington Wizards

Dec. 20 — Kings vs. Boston Celtics

Dec. 22 — Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

Dec. 23 — Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Venue at Thunder Valley

Nov. 4 — Gwen Stefani

Nov. 16 — Penatonix

Nov. 17 — Lindsey Stirling

Nov. 18 — Memory

Nov. 25 — Holiday Soul Jam ‘23

Dec. 2 — Jay Leno with Arsenio Hall

Dec. 8 — T-Pain and Flo Rida

Dec. 9 — Pat Green and Diamond Rio with Mark Willis

Dec. 15 — Jo Koy and Friends

Dec. 16 — Jo Koy and Friends

Dec. 23 — Girls Night

Dec. 29 — Black Eyed Peas

Dec. 30 — Earth, Wind and Fire

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Nov. 3 — Caifanes

Nov. 4 — Pierce the Veil

Nov. 7 — Eric Nam

Nov. 10 — Mike Epps

Nov. 11 — Tim Allen

Nov. 18 — Uriah Faber’s A1 Combat

Nov. 22 — Meshuggah

Nov. 26 — Kesha

Nov. 30 — Cafe Tacvba

Dec. 1 — Matt Rife

Dec. 3 — Wheel of Fortune Live

Dec. 16 — Skid Row and Buckcherry

Dec. 31 — Vegas Country: Shania Twain and Tim McGraw Tribute