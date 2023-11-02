(FOX40.COM) — There are two months left of 2023 and for those who are looking for something to do, there are live music performances and events occurring through the end of December.
Several Sacramento Kings games will also place at the Golden 1 Center including two home contests for the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. The Kings will host 13 games for the rest of 2023.
Here are the concerts and events lined up through the end of the year at Sacramento-area venues.
Golden 1 Center
Nov. 2 to 5 — Disney on Ice.
Nov. 14 — Lauren Daigle
Nov. 22 — Grupo Frontera with Luis R. Conriquez
Dec. 1 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec. 9 — V101 Holiday Jam
Dec. 10 — for King &Country
Dec. 12 — Stevie Nicks
Sacramento Kings games
Nov. 8 — Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Nov. 10 — Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (In-Season Tournament)
Nov. 13 — Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Nov. 28 — Kings vs. Golden State Warriors (In-Season Tournament)
Nov. 29 — Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Dec. 2 — Kings vs. Denver Nuggets
Dec. 11 — Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets
Dec. 14 — Kings vs. Thunder
Dec. 16 — Kings vs. Utah Jazz
Dec. 18 — Kings vs. Washington Wizards
Dec. 20 — Kings vs. Boston Celtics
Dec. 22 — Kings vs. Phoenix Suns
Dec. 23 — Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Venue at Thunder Valley
Nov. 4 — Gwen Stefani
Nov. 16 — Penatonix
Nov. 17 — Lindsey Stirling
Nov. 18 — Memory
Nov. 25 — Holiday Soul Jam ‘23
Dec. 2 — Jay Leno with Arsenio Hall
Dec. 8 — T-Pain and Flo Rida
Dec. 9 — Pat Green and Diamond Rio with Mark Willis
Dec. 15 — Jo Koy and Friends
Dec. 16 — Jo Koy and Friends
Dec. 23 — Girls Night
Dec. 29 — Black Eyed Peas
Dec. 30 — Earth, Wind and Fire
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Nov. 3 — Caifanes
Nov. 4 — Pierce the Veil
Nov. 7 — Eric Nam
Nov. 10 — Mike Epps
Nov. 11 — Tim Allen
Nov. 18 — Uriah Faber’s A1 Combat
Nov. 22 — Meshuggah
Nov. 26 — Kesha
Nov. 30 — Cafe Tacvba
Dec. 1 — Matt Rife
Dec. 3 — Wheel of Fortune Live
Dec. 16 — Skid Row and Buckcherry
Dec. 31 — Vegas Country: Shania Twain and Tim McGraw Tribute