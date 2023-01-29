(KTXL) — With hundreds of parks, endless miles of walking and hiking trails and beautiful waterways the Sacramento region has a lot of great places to explore on a nice day.

Between Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado counties, there are countless places to stretch your legs and take in some fresh air.

El Dorado County

Cronan Ranch Regional Trails Park, Pilot Hill, CA

With 12 miles of trail in the heart of Gold Country, Cronan Ranch provides walking, hiking, horseback riding and swimming opportunities.

The untouched nature of the park was ideal enough for it to be used as a filming location for the 2003 TV period Western movie “Love Comes Softly”.

Dave Moore Nature Area, Lotus, CA

Located about 4 miles from Cronan Ranch is the slightly smaller but still just as beautiful Dave Moore Nature Area.

Gold Rush history seekers will find remnants of tailings, Chinese immigrant laborer-built creek channels, moss and liken covered stone walls and more.

The full loop of the nature area is about a mile and will take you through nicely shaded oak forests down to the South Fork of the American River and onto granite boulders that tower over the path.

Folsom SRA

The Folsom State Recreation Area is well known for Folsom Lake where the borders of El Dorado, Placer and Sacramento counties meet.

With opportunities for hiking, biking, camping, picnicking, horseback riding, water skiing, boating, fishing and more there is something for everyone.

One of the less visited areas of the park is the Peninsula Campground and its surrounding trails that provide an amazing view of the lake and the Folsom Dam in the distance.

Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park, Coloma, CA

There are not many other places in California that are as important to the state’s history and identity as the stretch of river where James Marshall discovered gold at Sutter’s Mill which kickstarted the Gold Rush.

This park is saturated with history that sometimes comes to life as blacksmiths continue to work in their shops and visitors can learn to pan for gold.

Placer County

Auburn SRA

Stretching from Colfax to Pilot Hill along the North Fork of the America River and from Todd Valley to Pilot Hill along the Middle Fork of the American River the Auburn SRA covers 30,000 acres.

There are countless opportunities for hiking, mountain biking, swimming, horseback riding, rock climbing and whitewater rafting at this vast park.

Hidden Falls Regional Falls, Auburn, CA

Offering 30 miles of multi-use trails and featuring a towering waterfall this is a great place to get some fresh air and see some breathtaking views.

During the summertime, the cooling waters of the park’s creek and the large smooth rocks on its banks make for the perfect place to relax and cool off.

Those who are able to stay till the end of park hours may be treated with the appearance of the park’s many deer families.

Coyote Pond Park, Lincoln

Located in the Twelve Bridges area of Lincoln, this community park offers paved walking trails around open space with old-growth Valley Oaks, a natural pond and open fields.

The park provides great views of western and southern Placer County as well as the Sutter Buttes. This land was once part of the 30,000 acre ranch run by Joel Parker Whitney.

Sacramento County

Cosumnes River Preserve, Galt, CA

For those trying to see the beautiful Sandhill Cranes there are few better places in the Sacramento area than the Cosumnes River Preserve.

The preserve offers a series of trails along the Cosumnes River and Middle Slough with a few observation decks along the way

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own boats or rafts to navigate the Cosumnes River and its surrounding sloughs.

Discovery Park, Sacramento, CA

Sprawling across 302 acres the park marks the start of the Jedediah Smith Bike Trail and features athletic fields, an archery range, a picnic area and much more.

During the summer this section of the American River is very popular with swimmers and boaters. Winters at the park will often see the American River flood much of the area.

The park is also the venue for the famous Aftershock and Golden Sky Music Festivals.

Effie Yeaw Nature Center, Carmichael

This nature center offers some of the most beautiful trails through oak forests, open grasslands and along the American River in Sacramento County.

If visitors arrive early enough they could see groups of deer getting their early morning breakfast or turkeys making their way along the many paths.

The nature center also has several events throughout the year and cares for a number of non-releasable animals including a Swainson’s Hawk, Peregrine Falcon, Great Horned Owl, Western Pond Turtle, Northern Pacific Rattlesnake and more.

Elk Grove Regional Park

Not many parks have an island, but Elk Grove Regional Park has two. In the park’s man-made pond there is Strauss Island and the larger Pirates Island.

This sizeable park features several athletic fields, a swim center, several miles of paved trails, a large BMX track, a community hall, an outdoor theater and more.

Sacramento County describes the park as “where recreation meets high society and culture.”

Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park, Folsom

One of the pivotal places in the history of electric generation in Sacramento County, the Folsom Powerhouse is a great place to take in the region’s deep history and natural beauty.

Located along the tree-lined banks of the American River, the park is a great place to take in some local history, access the river or have a picnic under the shade of a tree.