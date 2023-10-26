(FOX40.COM) — Car lovers in Sacramento will be excited to celebrate the return of an event that will feature hundreds of cars and also serves as one of the city’s largest children’s charity fundraisers.

Among the featured models on display are from manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Dodge, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Volkswagen, and more.

“The Sacramento International Auto Show is a fun, family-friendly event where kids 12 and under are admitted free,” read an official statement for the event. “The Sac Auto Show is a benefit for local children’s charities and is very happy to be back after a 3-year absence. Don’t miss this fun and amazing automotive event.”

Those who attend the auto show will have a chance to see Toyota’s 2024 lineup, which will include the Grand Highlander HV, Tundra, Corolla, and more.

Guests of the Sacramento Auto Show look at some of the show’s exotic, high-end cars. (Image Credit: Sacramento Auto Show)

Unique and rare collector cars will also be on display, including Porsches, Studebakers, classic T-birds, Mustangs, and Camaros.

Tickets for general admission are $13 at the door, but can also be purchased online. For kids older than 12, tickets cost $7, while kids 12 and under can get in for free. However, on Sunday, which has been labeled “Family Day,” kids 16 and under can get in for free with an accompanying adult.

Parking is $10, which is charged by Cal Expo, not the Sacramento Auto Show. A clear bag policy will also be enforced by Cal Expo.

The Sacramento Auto Show will open its doors on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours will be the same on Saturday, but on Sunday operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.