(KTXL) — A Sacramento Barnes and Noble will be closing down on Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to a Facebook post from Barnes and Noble located at 3561 N Freeway Blvd in North Natomas, the business will be closing down after they were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord.

Barnes and Noble stated in their Facebook post, “We have truly enjoyed serving our customers and community for the past 16 years.”

In the Facebook post, Barnes and Noble responded to a customer that they will not be relocating their store to another building in Natomas.