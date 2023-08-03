(FOX40.COM) — Over millions of Legos will be on display and ready for play at Brick Fest Live in Sacramento.

The Brick Fest will make its way to the capital city from Sept. 16 to 17 at the Safe Credit Union Convention Center.

According to the event’s website, the Brick Fest will feature exhibits and the “most hands-on attractions” involving Legos including a giant brick pit, the Minecraft Zone, a glow zone, a graffiti wall, a mosaic gallery, derby races and a floor mural.

The event will also have life-size Lego models made from thousands of pieces. Contestants from the FOX show Lego Masters and cosplayers will make special guest appearances, but they vary by location.

Tickets start at $16.99 and go up all the way to $37.99.

Click or tap here to purchase tickets.

Event organizers said paid admission is required for all attendees except for children 2 years old and under.