SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento will end the week breaking and adding to the record of most 100-degree days in a year.

The record, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento, was 41 days at or above 100 degrees, and it was set in 1988. Sacramento broke the record on Sept. 7.

With Friday, Sept. 9, being above 100 degrees, Sacramento will end the week raising the record to 44 days. Although, it’s likely the city will add to the tally before summer is over.

The newest record comes days after Sacramento set a new all-time high of 116 degrees. The previous record was 114, which was set on July 17, 1925.

Two other records were left untouched. One of them was the number of consecutive days at or above 100 degrees. Friday marked the 10th straight day of temperatures at or above 100. The record, set in 2006, is 11 straight days of triple-digit temperatures, according to NWS Sacramento.

It happened from July 16 through July 26.

The other record is consecutive days at or above 110 degrees. The most days back to back with those highs is two, which has happened several times. It was tied, but it was not broken.

Temperatures at or above 110 were recorded on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, 113 and 116 degrees respectively. Wednesday, Sept. 7, dipped to right below 110 degrees. The temperature went above 110 the following day.

Sacramento residents are expected to finally get some relief from record-breaking temperatures as temperatures are forecasted in the low 90s. Saturday will even see a return to the 80s as the high is expected to be 89 degrees.