(FOX40.COM) — A person was arrested for an alleged burglary after leading law enforcement on a police chase Friday night.

Sacramento Police Department reported that at around 9 p.m., officers received a call for a burglary in the 400 block of Curran Avenue. The suspected burglar fled the scene in a vehicle so officers say they set up a perimeter with the help of an air unit.

At about 9:15 p.m. the alleged burglar fled to the 2400 block of North Avenue where Sacramento Police officers caught and arrested the person.

Police have not released the identity of the person.