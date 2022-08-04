SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several businesses in the Sacramento area are offering free backpacks and other school supplies to students in the area.

The Sacramento Children’s Home will be hosting an event on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. where they will be offering free backpacks and other school supplies to students for the upcoming school year. There will be arts and crafts activities, with food and drinks also provided.

The Sacramento Kings and Raley’s also announced they will provide 2,000 backpacks and school supplies to Sacramento area students.

“As families prepare for the upcoming school year, we are proud to partner with Raley’s to help provide fundamental supplies to contribute to student success,” Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis said in the news release. “Investing in our youth is a core pillar of our organization and we are committed to ensuring they have the resources needed for a bright future.”

On Wednesday, the Kings and Raley’s team members packed backpacks with school supplies, and on Thursday, the organizations will be supporting a “Pick-a-Pack” event hosted by Volunteers of America Operation Backpack. This event will have pre-selected families choose their backpacks.

Operation Backpack is an annual campaign that provides backpacks and school supplies to students and their families that are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. For 2022, they have a goal to provide 10,000 backpacks to local students.

“I am so grateful for our partnership with the Kings and Raley’s,” Volunteers of America Director of Development Ana Bankert said in the news release. “With their amazing support, Volunteers of America’s Operation Backpack campaign will be able to help more local students who are in need of new backpacks and school supplies.”