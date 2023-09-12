(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento City College football player died after practice on Monday, according to school officials.

A spokesperson with the college said they don’t know the cause of the student-athlete’s death.

“We at Sacramento City College and the Los Rios Community College District simply cannot imagine the pain that this young man’s family and loved ones dealing with right now,” the college said in a statement. “All of our thoughts are with them at this of unthinkable grief.”

River Delta Unified School District confirmed the football player was Justin McAllister, who graduated from Delta High School in Clarksburg in 2022. He went on to enroll at Sacramento City and join the Panthers football program after graduating high school.

The district released the following statement following McAllister’s death:

Our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with his amazing family during this unimaginably devastating time. Justin was held in the highest regard of all of his classmates and our current students at Delta High School. He will be missed deeply by his whole RDUSD family. River Delta Unified School District

The Sacramento City College spokesperson said there will be grief counseling available for fellow students and teammates on campus.