(KTXL) — Sacramento City Council unanimously approved a pilot program that’ll provide thousands in grants to homeowners who are in need of emergency repairs.

The Justice for Neighbors Emergency Home Repair Pilot Program is an income-based program that aims to help homeowners who aren’t able to make the necessary repairs impacting the safety and habitability of their homes.

Eligible households would receive a one-time grant of up to $15,000 for needed repairs.

According to the city, the program is meant to help maintain the city’s “aging housing stock and stop properties from becoming unsafe and a public nuisance.”

“Substandard and dangerous housing presents a serious and present threat to the heatlh and safety of our residents and community in the City of Sacramento,” Sacramento Code and Housing Enforcement Chief Peter Lemos said in a statement. “We regularly observe households facing habitability challenges due to a lack of resources to address substandard and dangerous condition. This program can help provide the resources to make the needed repairs and keep people in their homes.”

Here are the requirements needed to qualify for the program:

•Have a gross income at or below 80% of the local area median income

•Household is owner-occupied or be a single-family home

•Have code violations that would qualify it as a substandard or dangerous building according to the city’s code

Under the program, repair or replacement needs that’ll be addressed will be “substandard” or “dangerous” roofs, electrical, plumbing or HVAC systems.

Applications for the program are not yet available.

A total of $504,000 is being allocated to the program and is set to last for four years or until funding is depleted.

The program’s funds are coming from sources, which are the Housing Trust Fund commitment of Measure U ($304,000) and Justice for Neighbors Project ($200,000).

The program will be a collaboration with the city’s Community Development Department and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacrametno.

“Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento is excited to be working with the City of Sacramento in launching this pilot program,” said Leah Miller, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento, in a statement. “Through this investment, we will able to work with homeowners on completing critical health and safety repairs, which left unaddressed, have the potential to result in displacement.”