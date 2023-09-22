(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento city officials announced virtual public comments during city council meetings have been discontinued, requiring to the public to attend meetings if they want to comment on an agenda item.

The change comes as the city has phased out virtual meetings and holds in-person meetings for all its legislative bodies. Meetings have returned to full capacity and have eased back COVID-19 restrictions.

Sacramento City Clerk Mindy Cuppy said Zoom calls involving racist comments and comments unrelated to the city were also factors in making the change.

“For more than a year, the City has been taking steps to return to the way we did business prior to the pandemic, and this is another part of that evolution,” Cuppy said in a statement.

For those who can’t make it to the meetings in person, officials said Sacramentans can make eComments once an agenda item has been published on the city’s website. The eComments process will remain active until the meeting ends and comments can be viewed in real time.

A list of eComments will be compiled by city staff and distributed to each legislative body on the day of their meeting. Officials will post the eComments report to the meeting’s agenda.

All eComments are part of the city’s permanent legislative record, officials said.

Comments through Zoom were launched in the spring of 2020, as meetings were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sacramento City Council meetings returned in person on Aug. 9, 2022 and Sacramento residents were allowed to attend them again on Aug. 16, 2022.

At the time, the meetings were allowing a certain number of people at half capacity and attendees were required to wear masks.