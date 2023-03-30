(KTXL) — Sacramento City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela announced she would seek reelection to her District 4 seat in 2024 on Tuesday.

“Despite the uncertainty of the last couple of years, our team dove in and worked hard to make

our community a better place,” Valenzuela said in a news release.

Video above: Lodi City Council discusses replacing Shakir Khan

“We built partnerships to tackle COVID, got hundreds of people off of the street and into stable shelter or housing, championed the construction of thousands of new affordable housing units, increased downtown safety, and pushed for climate justice policies that help us transition to a fossil-free future.”

According to her campaign website, Valenzuela, who was first elected to city council in 2020, has the endorsement of fellow council members Caity Maple and Mai Vang and Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Last month, former Sacramento Planning and Design Commission Phil Pluckebaum announced his intention to run for the Valenzuela’s seat.

Before becoming a city council member, Valenzuela worked for several advocacy groups such as the California Environmental Justice Alliance and the Sacramento Housing Alliance Coalition on Regional Equity.