(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento City Council made a unanimous decision on Tuesday night to keep the Sierra 2 Green dog park closed and launch a pilot program to study establishing a new dog park, potentially at Land Park or Curtis Park.

Dozens of members of the public made comments at the meeting, sharing their positive experiences while using the dog park.

Some said that the dog park allowed them to meet their neighbors, provided a safe and peaceful place for their dog to exercise and was located in an extremely convenient place for their neighborhood.

“I never met any of my neighbors until I started taking my dog to the dog park,” one resident said during the meeting. “And I have made wonderful friends there. It has just been wonderful. And the day that I saw the lock on the park, my heart broke.”

According to Sacramento Director of Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment Jackie Beecham an organized dog training group was originally allowed to use the dog park in 2001 during specified and limited hours.

Beecham explained to the council that although the area has now evolved into a dog park, the area was never intended to be used as one.

Some living in the surrounding neighborhood expressed their displeasure with the increased number of people coming to the park from across the city to use the dog park.

“Sierra 2 is a small neighborhood park that is meant to serve the immediate neighborhood, not the much larger city from which dog owners have been drawn,” a resident said.

Ultimately, the city council decided to approve a revised ordinance, one that allows for the creation of a dog park in Land Park, but one that prioritizes finding a home for a new dog park in the Curtis Park neighborhood.

“We’re disappointed that the park won’t be continued to be used as it has for decades, a Curtis Park resident told FOX40.com. “But I feel encouraged by the fact that the city listened to us today and said, ‘Okay we are going to try to find an option within Curtis Park that works for residents.”