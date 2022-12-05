SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council unanimously voted to add more protected bike lanes across both Midtown and Downtown Sacramento, according to a news release from the city of Sacramento.

The news release said that new protected bike lanes will be added throughout the city. They will also be linked and extended onto the old protected lanes.

These new lanes will be extended on P Street, Q Street, and Tenth Street. Entirely new lanes will be added on Ninth Street and I Street. New lanes will also be added to portions of Fifth Street and will be “converted to two-way traffic to improve north-south mobility and reduce vehicle speeds.”

The city said that the goal of this project is to enhance safe cycling and walking while also accommodating traffic. The goal is also to continue protecting neighborhood streets while also improving the “connections between neighborhoods and the downtown core for biking, walking, and transit.”

“Making it easier and safer for people to bike improves our quality of life and is also one of our main strategies to address climate change,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a news release. “Protected bike lanes reduce the risk of traffic collisions and make people feel more comfortable cycling on our streets.”