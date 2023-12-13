(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento City Council voted Tuesday night to give various city officials a raise.

The positions affected included the city attorney, city auditor, city clerk, city treasurer, director of the Office of Public Safety Accountability and city manager.

That change included a 5% raise, roughly $20,000, for City Manager Howard Chan whose max annual pay now totals $420,664.35.

The vote also included an additional 240 hours, or 30 days, of paid leave for Chan in addition to the 160 hours, or 20 days, normally given to the city manager position received.

“I fully support his salary increase and he probably— he deserves it,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “…For me [the hours are] an ask that I am uncomfortable with.”

City Councilmembers Sean Loloee, Eric Guerra, Rick Jennings, Lisa Kaplan, Karina Talamantes, and Caity Maple voted in favor of the changes.

Steinberg and Councilmembers Katie Valenzuela and Mai Vang abstained.