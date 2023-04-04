(KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council will be voting on whether to adopt an ordinance that would update the city’s noise control codes to create a quiet zone around all healthcare facilities in Sacramento.

“This ordinance aims to prevent the obstruction, harassment or intimidation of person entering or exiting health care facilities,” the staff report of the ordinance reads.

The 100-foot quiet zone around all healthcare facilities is being put forward due to protests outside of Sacramento’s Planned Parenthoods, according to local news outlets.

The staff report goes on to state that these protests have led to many patients looking to seek medical attention deciding not to do so due to the harassment and intimidation they may face.

It also mentions that local law enforcement has attempted to use “intervention, mediation, or de-escalation tactics, and enforcement of criminal law” to reduce the chance of altercations occurring outside healthcare facilities.

“This ordinance protects the rights of both those seeking access to health care services and those who gather outside of health care facilities in the city to express opinions on matters of public concern,” the staff report continues.

The city council will vote on the ordinance during their 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.