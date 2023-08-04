(KTXL) — The Sacramento City Manager was given increased authority and funding to select and administer temporary shelter sites throughout the City of Sacramento on Tuesday during the city councils special meeting.

In a 5-4 vote in favor, the Sacramento City Council voted to give the city manager increased authority related to homeless shelters including:

• “Adjusting revenue and expenditure budgets related to all funds received by the city in support of temporary shelters from any source

• Make interdepartmental transfers related to this program

• Make financial appropriation changes and transfers of $250,000 or more necessary to implement and administer this program without city council approval

• Execute any agreement up to $5 million necessary to implement and administer this program, subject to approval as to form by the City Attorney, without complying with the competitive bidding procedures in Title 3 of the Sacramento City Code and without obtaining specific authorization by the City Council.”

Mayor Darrell Steinberg presented the item to council as a way of removing councilmembers from being the ones to select potential shelter sites and place that decision solely into the hands of the city manager.

Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan said that while he does not have a list of sites at this time he is planning to use empty lots for potential Safe Ground sites.

“We would run an updated list of the vacant parcels city-wide, there are several hundred parcels throughout the city in all the districts,” Chan said.

Continuing on Chan said that the list of available parcels would be narrowed down by eliminating those that are near infrastructure like water treatment plants, water retention sites, and park extension areas.

Once those unusable parcels are filtered out Chan said they will be able to identify parcels that the city has complete site control over, but the city is currently unaware exactly what sites those are.

Council member Sean Loloee raised concerns that there was no requirement in the resolution that the city manager would meet with the council or individual council members before selecting a temporary shelter site.

“I think you should take the time to have that conversation with the council members to say ‘hey I found these sites in your district, what’s your thought?’ So if I think this is going to work good I can go back to my constituents and say ‘I think this is going to work because of A, B and C.” Loloee said.

In response, Chan said that he intends to meet with council members, advocates and community members to discuss potential sites within a district.

If a given site is the best option and the community has objections to its location, Chan said that he will still move forward with establishing a temporary shelter there.

“If we wanna get this done, I’m sorry this is where it’s gonna be,” Chan said.

When it came time for the vote council members Kaplan, Loloee, Karina Telemantes and Mayor Pro Tem Mai Vang voted no on the item.

The yes votes came from Mayor Steinberg, council members Katie Valenzuela, Caity Maple, Rick Jennings and Vice Mayor Eric Guerra.