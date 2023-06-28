(KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District announced it is officially searching for a new superintendent.

Current Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar will be vacating the position at the end of June, the district said.

“The Sac City Unified Board and Superintendent Aguilar have mutually agreed to a leadership transition for our District,” said SCUSD Board President Chinua Rhodes.

Aguilar held the position for the past six years, making him one of the longest-serving superintendents.

In the interim, Deputy Superintendent Lisa Allen will be serving as acting superintendent.