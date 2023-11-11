(FOX40.COM) — A star-studded lineup of renowned comedians is headed to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sacramento.

The show is scheduled to happen Feb 2, 2024 and will include Bill Bellamy, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, and Don DC Curry.

“With their perfect blend of humor and charm, these world-class comedians each bring their own unique comedic style, offering something for everyone,” Hard Rock said on their website.

Bill Bellamy

Bellamy became a prominent MTV “VJ” in the 90s by hosting shows like “MTV Jams,” “MTV Top 2 Countdown,” and “MTV Beach House.” He also hosted and produced TV One’s “Who’s Got Jokes?” and two seasons of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”

Bellamy starred in films like “Love Jones,” “How to Be a Player,” “Love Stinks,” “The Brothers,” and “Any Given Sunday.” He had recurring roles on HBO’s “Insecure” and ABC’s pilot “Nana.” Bellamy is also scheduled to appear in the comedy “Back to the Strip” with Wesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish, J Smoove, Gary Owens, and Faison Love.

Sommore

Sommore is considered by many people to be a trailblazer for women in comedy. She is an award-winning comedienne of “Chandelier Status,” has a career that spans over 20 years.

Sommore has appeared in hit films like “Soul Plane,” “Something New,” and “Friday After Next.” Her television credits include shows like “The Parkers” and “The Hughley’s.” She has also been a guest on popular shows like “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The View,” and “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher.” Recently, her latest comedy special, “Queen Chandelier,” premiered on Netflix.

Lavell Crawford

Crawford is a critically acclaimed comedian and actor best known for his stand-up comedy as and notable acting career. He gained fame for his role as Huell Babineaux in the series “Breaking Bad” and its spin-off “Better Call Saul.”

Crawford has appeared in films like “The Ridiculous 6,” “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” “American Ultra,” and “On the Count of Three.” He has released five stand-up specials, including the highly praised “The Comedy Vaccine,” which earned him a Grammy® nomination for Best Comedy Album. His latest comedy special, “Lavell Crawford: Thee Lavell Crawford,” premiered on Showtime in Feb.

Don “DC” Curry

Curry gained stardom in the ’90s at San Francisco’s comedy clubs with his bold and outspoken style. He took his act nationwide, becoming well-known for his portrayal of Uncle Elroy Jones in the popular films “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.”

Curry has been a frequent guest and former host on BET’s “Comic View” and has appeared on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam.” In addition to his comedy career, he has had regular roles on TV shows like “Grace Under Fire” and “The Steve Harvey Show,” and lent his voice to the animated hit “The Boondocks.”

The Sacramento Comedy Festival is scheduled to happen at 8 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.