(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho will discuss his office’s “next steps” after the 30-day deadline he issued for city officials to enforce city ordinances regarding homeless encampments passed.

Ho and Sacramento city leaders, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, have been engaged in a public battle over who is responsible for enforcing city ordinances regarding encampments on certain city properties.

“When it comes to local ordinances like the unlawful camping, the unlawful storage of property, the sidewalk obstructions, those are city codes that only the city attorney has the authority to prosecute,” Ho said in the Aug. 9 letter giving the city 30 days to enforce its laws.

Steinberg’s office said the DA was trying to get the city to do his job for him.

“Mr. Ho, you seem to want to abdicate your job to me, the city attorney and to the city… Please, sir, do your job,” Steinberg said in August.

On Sept. 8, the day of the deadline, the city government responded in a letter addressing Ho’s complaints.

One issue for the city government was an order from a U.S. District judge city preventing them from clearing encampments for most of the 30-day period due to extreme heat.

“Judge (Troy) Nunley’s recent decision to not allow the City to enforce its critical infrastructure ordinance during certain times of the year forced the City to appeal his decision to the Ninth Circuit,” Sacramento City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood said.