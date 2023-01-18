(KTXL) — A Sacramento couple is facing charges relating to child endangerment after a two-year-old was brought to an area hospital in October with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 9 Rosaisela Estrada, 19, the mother of the child and Estrada’s boyfriend Miqueas Romero, 20, took the child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was then taken to UC Davis Medical Center to undergo lifesaving surgery as the medical staff had determined they were suffering from internal injuries, several fractures and extensive bruising on their body.

The child was released from the hospital and is “continuing their recovery.” the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation by the sheriff’s offices Child Abuse Bureau resulted in the arrest of Estrada on Dec. 20 for charges of one felony count of child endangerment.

One Saturday, Romero was also arrested on charges of one count of torture with the intent to cause cruel or extreme pain and two counts of child endangerment.

Both Estrada and Romero are in custody and are ineligible for bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Romero is set to appear in court on Wednesday and Estrada will appear in court on Thursday.