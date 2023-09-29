(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento-area nonprofit organization that offers services ranging from helping people enroll for medical insurance to coordinating health and housing support services is officially changing its name.

Sacramento Covered, which was founded in 1998, announced that it will change its name to Community HealthWorks. The organization said that the name change aligns with its expanded mission and impact.

CEO and Founder Kelly Bennett said in a statement, “As our services and geographic reach have expanded, and as state leaders are recognizing the impact that frontline workers, including community health workers (CHWs), are having on communities, we felt it was important to update our identity as we enter the next 25 years of service to the region.”

Beyond the initial mission of Sacramento Covered, Community HealthWorks has expanded its programs to provide direct support to health workers.

“The Reentry program assists individuals immediately who are leaving incarceration through a ‘Community Cafe’ located near the Sacramento County Main Jail,” the nonprofit said in a press release.

It continued, “(community health workers) are also providing enhanced care management and community support to eligible Medi-Cal members, many of whom are the most vulnerable populations in our community – homeless, those transitioning from incarceration, those experiencing mental illness, those at risk of frequent visits to hospital emergency departments.”

On October 21, Community HealthWorks will host its annual Healthy Community Day at Fruitridge Community Collaborative.

The event is free, open to the public, and will offer health screenings, vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19, fresh produce, haircuts, health coverage enrollment, and more.