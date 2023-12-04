(FOX40.COM) — Several days after a crash in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento left a woman and two children hospitalized, police say the woman has died of her injuries and that the driver will now also be charged with gross vehicular manslaughter.

Sacramento Police said officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and several pedestrians around 6:04 p.m. on Nov. 30 near Pocket Road and Silva Ranch Way.

The vehicle allegedly lost control before hitting the pedestrians, all of whom were hospitalized, police said.

The driver, 26-year-old Alethea Lee, had non-life-threatening injuries and was also hospitalized, police said.

The agency also said, “Investigators believe speed and impairment were a contributing factor.”

Lee was arrested as soon as she was released from the hospital and taken to jail on charges of DUI and causing great bodily injury.

Police said that on Dec. 3, detectives learned that the woman victim had died. She will be identified by the county coroner after her family has been notified.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 916-808-5471 or 916-443-4357.