(KTXL) — Sacramento Police said a single-vehicle crash near South Natomas on Wednesday left one woman and two children dead, as well as another adult and seven other children injured.

Here is what we know about the crash.

Crash on San Juan Road

Officers responded to a crash on the 900 block of San Juan Road around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.

When they arrived, they found a single vehicle had struck a tree. According to police, it appears the driver of the sedan lost control of the vehicle and speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Car crash victims

Police said there were nine children between the ages of 3 and 8 in the car, along with two women. First responders saw witnesses helping the victims out of the vehicle.

Emergency personnel began life-saving measures, but one of the women, a 25-year-old, died at the scene.

Police said the other 10 victims were taken to area hospitals with serious or critical injuries. A 3-year-old and a 5-year-old later died from their injuries.

Sacramento Police said they will release the identities of the victims once next of kin has been notified.