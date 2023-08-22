(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento Area office announced a sobriety checkpoint will happen on Sept. 1 in an unincorporated area of Sacramento County from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“Sobriety checkpoints will be staffed by CHP officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers. CHP Drug Recognition Experts certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be on-site to provide on-the-spot assessments of drivers suspected of drug use,” the CHP said in a press release.

“The officers will also be equipped with state-of-the-art hand-held breath testing devices which provide an accurate measure of blood alcohol concentrations of suspected drunk drivers,” the release said.

If there is inclement weather, the checkpoint will be canceled for safety reasons, and the officers will be assigned to roving DUI units, CHP reported.

The sobriety checkpoint location will be available through CHP Sacramento Communications Center two hours prior to the checkpoint by calling (916) 861-1300 or by contacting the on-call Public Information Officer (PIO) at (916) 798-0975.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.