(KTXL) — Long before Sacramento lit up the sky with the Kings’ victory beam, it hosted an electric carnival that could be seen from dozens of miles away.

The city named it the “Grand Electric Carnival,” and it was held to celebrate electricity coming to Sacramento.

On July 13, 1895, electricity was successfully transmitted from the Folsom Powerhouse to the substation on H Street — a distance of about 22 miles. No other city in the world had yet to send electricity from such a distance.

Electricity was successfully sent around 3 a.m., but it wasn’t until just after 4 a.m. that the signal was given after engineers were confident everything was working.

(Photo from Sacramento: Invitation Committee, 1895, via California State Library) Night scene, front of capitol outlined in lights, sign “Morse Franklin Edison” in front. (Frank W Appleton, photographer, 1895, via California State Library)

To announce the achievement, a 100-gun salute was fired off at 4:11 a.m. Saturday.

Newspapers heralded the event, saying Sacramento had entered a new era.

“We welcome the new Sacramento, and wish it every success,” one reporter wrote.

The “Grand Electrical Carnival was held on Sept. 9, 1895, to commemorate the event. On that day, California’s Capitol was visible from about 50 miles away after being covered in lights.

The night parade, which began at 7:30, had illuminated floats mounted on electric streetcars and it was “rolled down streets ablaze with electric lights.”

“Let every foot of J and K, and all cross streets, be one grand poem of color, one mingled and harmonious symphony of attractive and enchanting hues,” read one article.

The Folsom Powerhouse and the substation, which was the “first distribution point of electricity for a major city,” have since been made into historical landmarks.