(KTXL) — The dates for the popular Farm-to-Fork festival in downtown Sacramento and associated events have been announced.

The annual Farm-to-Fork series is celebrating its 10th anniversary in September, starting with the Legends of Wine on Sept. 7, according to Visit Sacramento.

Legends of Wine is a tasting event with wines from the greater Sacramento region and selections from local restaurants. Tickets for the event will go on sale in the summer.

The annual Tower Bridge Dinner will follow that event on Sept. 10, where some of the region’s top chefs prepare a multi-course dinner on the bridge.

Ticket details, chefs and the menu will be announced in the spring.

As for the main event, the Farm-to-Fork Festival will return to Capitol Mall on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23.

The annual event will include local food, wine and beer, interactive exhibits and live music performances. Vendor applications and concert headliners will be announced in the summer.

The festival returned to a full-scaled event as the 2021 event was scaled back following COVID-19 cancellations in 2020.