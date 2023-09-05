(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Fire Department is bringing back the Sacramento Area Girls Fire Camp for its fourth year later this month.

The Sacramento Area Girls Fire Camp is returning on Sept. 23 and 24 to the Sacramento Fire Academy in McClellan Park, according to the city of Sacramento.

The two-day free event will be led by professional women firefighters and give teenage girls, from grades 9 to 12, a chance to learn search and rescue techniques, first-aid and CPR training, and hose and fire stream management.

“We believe that every young woman deserves the chance to explore any career path she’s passionate about, without limitations,” Sacramento Fire Assistant Chief Kim Iannucci said in a statement. “The Sacramento Area Girls Fire Camp is a transformative experience that not only introduces girls to firefighting skills, but also encourages them to view firefighting as a viable and rewarding career option.”

Registration is recommended, as space is limited.

Click or tap here to sign up.

Breakfast, lunch and a camp shirt will be provided at the event, according to city officials.