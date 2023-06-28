(KTXL) — With the Fourth of July approaching, the Sacramento Fire Department has launched a new mobile app where residents can report illegal fireworks.

The “Sacramento Fire Department Community” mobile app will allow Sacramento residents to report illegal fireworks, view safety tips and community alerts, file reports and see upcoming local events.

•Video Above: State and local fire officials call on Californians to safely celebrate July 4th

The app is monitored by the Sacramento Fire Department.

Tap or click here to download the app.

“One errant spark can cause a massive fire resulting in the destruction of property or even death,” said Sacramento Fire Marshal Jason Lee said in a statement. “If you use fireworks, make sure they have the ‘safe and sane’ label.”

“And if you choose to set off illegal fireworks — such as skyrockets, Roman candles, M-80s, or cherry bombs — know that you can face thousands of dollars in fines,” Lee continued.

Sacramento residents can also report illegal firework activity by calling the fire department’s non-emergency number at 916-808-3473.

“Please note that the City is not always able to immediately respond to reports of illegal fireworks being used because of the volume of calls received,” the city said on its website.

“If staff are not able to respond immediately, they will follow up on the reported information as soon as possible.”

As for “safe and sane” fireworks in Sacramento, the city allows them to be used between noon and 11 p.m. on June 28, and between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. from June 29 to July 4.

“Safe and sane” fireworks began selling on June 28 and will continue through July 4.

According to the city, “safe and sane” fireworks are not explosive, don’t launch in the air, and have been tested and approved by the state fire marshal.

Fines for illegal fireworks use

The city can fine people for illegal fireworks use up to $5,000 depending on their violation.

The first violation is $1,000, followed by $2,500 for the second violation within the first year, and $5,000 for each additional violation within the year of the first violation.

Property owners or renters can also be fined if they allow illegal firework activity on their property.