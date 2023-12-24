(FOX40.COM) — There’s nothing like having a real Christmas tree in your home for the holidays, but local firefighters say it doesn’t take much for that tree to suddenly catch fire and put you in immediate danger.

The Sacramento Fire Department and Metro Fire of Sacramento recently executed a demonstration to showcase how easily that can become a reality in hopes of keeping people safe this holiday season.

During the demonstration, firefighters lit a Christmas tree on fire, and within moments, an entire room was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke pouring out of the room.

“This was to show what a dried Christmas tree can do to your house with a simple ignition source,” said Sacramento Fire Captain Justin Sylvia.

“The next thing you know the tree is on fire and then it’s consuming everything in that room including the furniture and even the walls are starting on fire.

Metro Fire says they battle Christmas tree fires every year, and in some situations, it’s too late by the time firefighters get there.

Metro Fire Batallion Chief Parker Wilbourn said, “We had three fatalities as a result of the holiday season and Christmas trees burning in people’s homes and that’s devastating for those families but the entire community.

Here’s how you can keep your Christmas tree from catching fire.

Check for frayed Christmas lights.

Keep heat sources away from your tree.

Check your smoke detectors to make sure they’re in working order.

Water your tree.

Dispose of your tree once the holidays are over.

“And make sure to have those safety precautions in place and have that home fire escape plan,” Wilbourn adds. So you can enjoy your holiday season like you should worry-free.