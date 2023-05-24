(KTXL) — A damaged nuclear density gauge caused the Sacramento Fire Department to deploy a hazardous material team on Tuesday, according to the fire department.

A construction worker notified fire crew members at Station 14 of the potential damage along the 1400 block of North B Street.

Sacramento Fire Department

A video from the fire department shows that the parking lot of Station 14 and the intersection of Ahern Street and North B Street was closed off.

Sacramento Fire Hazmat 7 was deployed and determined there was no threat to the public.