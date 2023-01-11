(KTXL) — Those flying in our out of the Sacramento International Airport (SMF) may experience some delays Wednesday, according to the airport.

At 6:25 a.m., SMF shared that a system outage ay the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) could impact flights today.

SMF asks that flyers check the status of their flight before arriving at the airport.

At 5:50 a.m., the FAA shared on social media that “air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system.”