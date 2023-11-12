(FOX40.COM) –The Sacramento Region Community Foundation recently opened registration for local nonprofits to participate in one of the area’s biggest day-long giving challenges.

“Every year, Big Day of Giving provides much-needed support to the local nonprofits doing crucial work in our communities,” said Kerry Wood, chief executive of the foundation. “And this year, we’re thrilled to announce that we’ve made changes to involve newer and smaller nonprofits.”

The Foundation has organized Big Day of Giving annually since 2013 as part of its initiative to grow philanthropic giving in El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo counties.

On Big Day of Giving, the foundation reported that donors raise unrestricted funds for nonprofit organizations that keep the local community healthy, vibrant, and strong. During this past year for Big Day of Giving 2023, 762 nonprofits in the region raised $13.8 million in 24 hours.

In total, the foundation said giving days have generated more than $91 million for local organizations since its inception in 2013. This year they hope to bring even more local nonprofits into the fold.

The Sacramento Foundation said they also offer non-profit networking opportunities, a mentor program consisting of experienced fundraisers, and robust training programs to help build organizations in areas such as donor engagement, board development, collaboration, marketing outreach, and storytelling.

To learn more about Big Day of Giving visit www.bigdayofgiving.org or follow it on Facebook and Instagram. The next Big Day of Giving is Scheduled for May 2, 2024, however, the foundation encourages local nonprofits to register before the Jan. 19, 2024 deadline.