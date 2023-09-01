(FOX40.COM) — Free yoga classes are being offered throughout the capital city on Labor Day Monday as part of the 12th Annual Sacramento Free Day of Yoga.

The free sessions are being offered from morning until midnight on Monday at multiple yoga studios and fitness centers throughout the Sacramento region.

California Family Fitness

Local gym and fitness chain California Family Fitness is offering free yoga classes at five of its clubs for the Sacramento Free Day of Yoga.

California Family Fitness said the classes are open to the public and non-members are welcome to attend. All skill levels are welcome to join and guests don’t need to register in advance or pay a fee, but a waiver must be signed before participating in the class.

Here are the California Family Fitness locations that are offering the free classes:

•California Family Fitness Arden — 9 a.m., Simply Yoga, 6314 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Carmichael, CA 6314

•California Family Fitness Elk Grove — 9:30 a.m., Simply Yoga, 8569 Bond Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624

•California Family Fitness Midtown — 10:30 a.m., all levels yoga, 1671 Alhambra Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95816

•California Family Fitness Sunrise — 10:00 a.m., all levels yoga, 1975 Zinfandel Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

•California Family Fitness Pocket — 10:30 a.m., all levels yoga, 1349 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95831

Yoga studios offering free classes

People can attend free sessions that are being held by the following yoga studios across the Sacramento region:

•Sacramento Yoga Center — 2791 24th Street, Sacramento, Ca 95818, 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m.

•YogaSix — 5125 Elk Grove Boulevard, Suite 105, Elk Grove, CA 95758, 6 a.m.

•YogaSix — 2030 Douglas Boulevard, Suite 38, Roseville, CA 95661, 9 a.m.

•Yoga Moves Us — Sacramento History Museum, 101 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814, 8:30 a.m.

•Yoga Moves Us — Rio City Cafe, 1110 Front Street, Sacramento, CA 95814, 9 a.m.

•Yoga Moves Us — Blueprint Coffee Project, 1200 2nd Street, Sacramento, CA 95814, 10 a.m.

•Yoga Moves Us — Old Town Sacramento State Historic Park, on the lawn by the railroad museum, 10 a.m.

•Yoga Moves Us — Delta King Hotel, 1000 Front Street, Sacramento, CA 95814, 11 a.m.

• Harmonizing Soul Yoga & Holistic Service — 2508 Garfield Avenue, Suite A, Carmichael, CA, 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m.

•Kaia Fit Elk Grove Laguna — 3137 Dwight Road #100, Elk Grove, CA

•East Sac Yoga — 3240 B Street, Sacramento, CA 95816, 9 a.m.

•Good Vibes Yoga — 135 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95814, 9 a.m., 6:30 p.m.

•Unbounded Yoga & Fitness — 9346 Greenback Lane, Suite 7, Orangevale, CA 95662, 9 a.m., 6 p.m.

•Purely Hot Yoga — 6350 Folsom Boulevard, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95819, 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m.

•Akasha Yoga — 140 F Street, Suite 300, Davis, CA 95618, 9 a.m.

•Solfire Yoga — 2613 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95816, 9:30 a.m., 11:28 a.m., 12 p.m.

•Agape Yoga & Fitness — 1920 Terracina Drive #200, Sacramento, CA 95834, 9:45 a.m.

•Yoga Nyla — 220 Blue Ravine Road, STE 140, Folsom, CA 95630, 10 a.m., 12 p.m.

•Chuze Fitness — 6061 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95823, 10 a.m.

•Accessible Yoga Sacramento — Culture Club, 1409 16th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814, 10:30 a.m.

•Zuda — 6015 Fairway Boulevard, STE 200, Rocklin, CA 95677