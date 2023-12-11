(FOX40.COM) — A TV show about survivors during a global pandemic, a global tour from the biggest pop star of modern times and research on how close tectonic plate movements happened are among Sacramento’s top searches on Google in 2023.

The search engine recently released information on the top searches from local communities in 2023, and Sacramento’s searches showed a lot of interest in pop culture and sports, as well as health and wellness.

According to Google, the top searches including the phrase “near me” were:

•Earthquake near me

•Pawn shop near me

•Haircut near me

•Pilates near me

•Optometrist near me

The Sacramento area was 4th in the U.S. regarding searches for “earthquake near me,” Google said.

The top 5 trending searches that included the word “tour” were:

•Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

•It’s All a Blur Tour (Drake)

•Renaissance World Tour (Beyoncé)

•Dople P Tour (Peso Pluma)

•The Celebration Tour (Madonna)

The top 5 trending searches including the words “TV show” were:

•The Last of Us

•Beef

•The Night Agent

•The Golden Bachelor

•Daisy Jones and the Six

When it comes to searches that include the word “versus,” these were the top in the Sacramento area:

•Canelo Álvarez vs John Ryder

•Al Nassr vs PSG

•Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

•Mexico vs Japan Baseball

•Canelo Álvarez vs Jermell Charlo Time

This year’s searches from the Sacramento area include music and service searches, similar to the top results in 2022.