(FOX40.COM) — The first full weekend of October in Sacramento welcomes the Sacramento Greek Festival, which is celebrating its 60th year.

The long-running festival will include plenty of Greek food (think dolmades, spanakopita, gyros, among others), music and other traditions over the three days of Oct. 6, 7 and 8, days which will have summer-like temperatures, allowing for pleasant conditions at the mainly outdoor celebration.

The family-friendly event will be at the Greek Orthodox Church, in East Sacramento, and thousands of people are expected to partake in the celebration.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan on attending.

LOCATION: 616 Alhambra Blvd., across from McKinley Park

HOURS: Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ENTRANCE: The main entrance is on F St., and if you ride your bike there, you can enter for free on 30th St.

PRICE: Adults 13-64 $5, Adults 65+ $3, children 12 and under free

PARKING: The festival has parking on-site, but it is bound to fill quickly. Metered and street parking is all around the site and may have different rules and prices depending on the location.

The festival also has a lot at Miwok Jr. High School, located about three blocks south along Alhambra Blvd., and a lot about a quarter-mile away at C St. and 40th St. that will have free parking and a free shuttle to take you to and from the festival.

SAFETY RULES: The festival said guests must pass through security screening, which will include bag inspections. Only certified service dogs are allowed, with pets and emotional support animals prohibited.