(FOX40.COM) — Local community advocate and entrepreneur, Berry Accius, is giving “folks the ultimate shopping experience as well as the ultimate Black alternative” through the seventh annual Shop Black Friday Weekend event in Sacramento.

“The concept of Shop Black Friday was birthed out of the legacy of Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Accius said in a press release. “(It was) The need for Black people to be more economically self-sufficient and create an alternative for Black people to share in the Holiday festivities.”

Sacramento’s Show Black Friday Weekend Event includes live music, small business vendors, food, raffles, and more. The festivities continue Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. at 2251 Florin Road, Sacramento.

“This is not just about an event, but a culture and a lifestyle,” Accius said. “This whole platform that we utilize is more than a mindset shift but it represents exposing up and coming Black entrepreneurs, seasoned entrepreneurs, and mom and pop businesses.”