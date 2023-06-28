(KTXL) — Sacramento consistently ranks among the cities with the most trees per capita, living up to its longtime nickname, the “City of Trees,” and a new project seeks to make that nickname even more appropriate.

On Thursday morning, The Hanami Line, which will be Sacramento’s first cherry blossom park, officially broke ground.

The project is slated to be completed by 2024 and will attempt to connect Sacramento’s love of trees with the rich cultural heritage of the region along the Sacramento River.

On the Hanami Line website, it reads, “Throughout the world, people gather each spring under blossoming cherry trees to celebrate the beautiful transience of nature and life. In Japan, this activity is called hanami and draws thousands of families to picnic, play and relax in its parks.”

It continues, “Sacramento’s Hanami Line is designed for this wonderful tradition along with many year-round uses ranging from meditation and yoga to lively food, art and music festivals.”

Once completed, the 1.5-acre park will be easily viewed from Interstate 5.

According to the website, the Hanami Line will be within walking distance of both The Railyards and the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui, who is an honorary co-chair member of the Hanami Line Campaign Committee, said, “Sacramento is a city of rivers and a city of trees, and the Hanami Line weaves both aspects of our civic character together.”

She added, “The park will salute Sacramento’s rich history and create a lasting connection with the cherry trees that bloom every year in our nation’s capital.”

Upon its opening in 2024, visitors will have the ability to see the many ‘one-of-a-kind features’ displayed among the park’s abundance of cherry trees. These features include:

The Matsuyama Dori walkway will lead visitors from the foot of an iconic lighted sculpture along seigaiha, which are wave-patterned pavers and art-infused inlays, on a path pointing directly toward our Japanese sister city, Matsuyama.

Four separate bosques, or mini forests, varying in design from urban to organic. Seating elements are scattered throughout and placed to accommodate a wide variety of events from small family picnics to large outdoor concerts. The nearby benches are created from local fallen trees milled by the Tree Foundation’s Urban Wood Rescue program.

Japanese parasol-inspired shade structures provide visitors with protective seating options throughout the changing seasons.