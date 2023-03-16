(KTXL) — On March 15, several helicopters at Sacramento Executive Airport were found to have been broken into and one was operated and crashed on the tarmac.

The investigation involves the Sacramento Police Department, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This is what we know about the crash and break-ins.

Calls of a helicopter crash and break-ins

Sacramento Police said that it received reports between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Officers that responded found that one helicopter had received major damage after it “appeared to have been operated.”

All of the helicopters were located on the tarmac at Sacramento Executive Airport.

Helicopter operated and crashed on the tarmac

The FAA determined that the helicopter that crashed is a Bell 429 model and records show that the owner is from the state of Oregon.

The Bell 429 is capable of being used as a corporate charter, for emergency medical services, public safety and other uses.

It has a max cruise speed of 178 miles per hour, a range of 472 miles and can operate with an internal gross weight of 7,500 pounds.

Person enters the airport and breaks into helicopters

When officers first arrived at the airport, there was no one located near the helicopters and no obvious suspect leads.

On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement said that one individual had entered the airport grounds and attempted to break in to several helicopters before operating and crashing the Bell 429.

With surveillance video, law enforcement was able to establish a person of interest, but law enforcement did not share any details about the person with the public.

The FBI is also still working to establish the motive behind the act, but has determined there is “no indication that there is terrorism involved, or that there is any terrorism motivation,” an agent said to reporters outside the airport.

Sacramento Executive Airport

The Sacramento Executive Airport is located at 6151 Freeport Blvd in South Sacramento.

The FBI has not been able to discover an obvious point of entry onto the airport’s grounds.

The main entrance to the airport is along Blair Avenue just off Freeport Boulevard.

The general aviation airport has been in operation since 1930 and offers charters, aircraft sales, rentals and repairs, flight training, pilot supplies and other services.